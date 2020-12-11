For a sleek, refined sedan that's well appointed, but an excellent value, look no further than the handsome Chrysler 200. This 2016 Chrysler 200 is for sale today.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. It's bright white in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 200's trim level is S. The Chrysler 200 S is one of the most popular trims available and includes some excellent features that the lower Limited trim can't match. Highlight features are larger and more stylish aluminum wheels, a sport tuned suspension, leather-faced seats w/mesh cloth inserts and heated front seats. This 200 S also comes with Uconnect multimedia featuring a 5 inch touchscreen, bluetooth for your smart phone and an advanced stability control system. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCBG0GN198080.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind.


Vehicle Features
Compass
6 Boston Acoustics Speakers
Window grid antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
3.73 Axle Ratio
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Voice recorder
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Analog Display
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Dual Integrated Exhaust Tips
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Auxiliary Switch Bank
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
60 L Fuel Tank
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
