2016 Chrysler 200

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Boston Acoustics Speakers Window grid antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Suspension Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM 3.73 Axle Ratio 160 Amp Alternator Stainless steel exhaust Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Voice recorder Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Flex Fuel Vehicle Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Rocker Panel Extensions Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Analog Display Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Dual Integrated Exhaust Tips Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Auxiliary Switch Bank Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 60 L Fuel Tank Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

