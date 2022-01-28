Menu
2016 Chrysler 300

104,000 KM

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

300S

2016 Chrysler 300

300S

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

104,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8168257
  Stock #: H0403
  VIN: 2C3CCABG6GH260403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Serving you as a member of our family. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee. 

Dealer #41643

Stock #H0403

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

