$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-346-5151
2016 Chrysler 300
2016 Chrysler 300
300S
Location
H2H Auto Group
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-346-5151
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
104,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8168257
- Stock #: H0403
- VIN: 2C3CCABG6GH260403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Serving you as a member of our family. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee.
Dealer #41643
Stock #H0403
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9