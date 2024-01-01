$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Dodge Challenger
SXT Plus - Leather Seats
2016 Dodge Challenger
SXT Plus - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
58,041KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C3CDZAG0GH264086
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P526947B
- Mileage 58,041 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Challenger blends retro styling with modern technology in an exciting package. This 2016 Dodge Challenger is for sale today.
This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to diehards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This low mileage coupe has just 58,041 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Challenger's trim level is SXT Plus. The SXT Plus trim adds some nice features to this Challenger while remaining a great value. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 6-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, rear park assist, aluminum wheels, dual exhaust, performance suspension, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to diehards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This low mileage coupe has just 58,041 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Challenger's trim level is SXT Plus. The SXT Plus trim adds some nice features to this Challenger while remaining a great value. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 6-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, rear park assist, aluminum wheels, dual exhaust, performance suspension, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2016 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus - Leather Seats 58,041 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 2500 Power Wagon - Skid Plates 69,107 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Aluminum Wheels 81,047 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2016 Dodge Challenger