2016 Dodge Challenger

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Window grid antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Trim Body-coloured door handles Leather-wrapped shift knob Black grille w/chrome accents Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Tip Start 160 Amp Alternator Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box 3.07 Axle Ratio Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Voice recorder Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Driver And Passenger Door Bins Rear-wheel drive Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fixed Rear Windows 70 L Fuel Tank Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Mobile hotspot internet access Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners GPS Antenna Input Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Streaming Audio 80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS -inc: GVWR: 2,404 kg (5,300 lbs)

