2016 Dodge Challenger

37,644 KM

Details Description Features

$54,998

+ tax & licensing
$54,998

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 20'' Matt Black Rims/ Low KM/ Accident Free

2016 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 20'' Matt Black Rims/ Low KM/ Accident Free

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$54,998

+ taxes & licensing

37,644KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6956534
  • Stock #: LC0776
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJ3GH237047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 37,644 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Driven/ Accident Free/ Low KM/ Loaded with Options



This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This coupe has 37,644 kms. It's black in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 485HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
This Challenger Scat Pack is the best of retro styling and modern engineering. It comes with a Mopar Shaker cold-air intake hood, performance steering, sport suspension, aluminum wheels, a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 6-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, and more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Window grid antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Front fog lamps
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Voice recorder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
220 Amp Alternator
230MM Rear Axle
Rear-wheel drive
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fixed Rear Windows
70 L Fuel Tank
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mobile hotspot internet access
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS
GPS Antenna Input
Firm Suspension
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
276w Regular Amplifier
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Streaming Audio
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
8.4" Touchscreen
80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front And Rear HD Anti-Roll Bars
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

