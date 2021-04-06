2016 Dodge Challenger

$54,998 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 6 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 2C3CDZFJ3GH237047

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 37,644 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Window grid antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Exterior Front fog lamps Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Voice recorder Driver And Passenger Door Bins 220 Amp Alternator 230MM Rear Axle Rear-wheel drive Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Parkview Back-Up Camera Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fixed Rear Windows 70 L Fuel Tank Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Mobile hotspot internet access Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS GPS Antenna Input Firm Suspension Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down 276w Regular Amplifier Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Streaming Audio Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers 8.4" Touchscreen 80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front And Rear HD Anti-Roll Bars Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

