Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Challenger

53,427 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

2dr Cpe R/T Shaker

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Challenger

2dr Cpe R/T Shaker

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,427KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9048871
  • VIN: 2C3CDZBT4GH263826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,427 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2016 Dodge Challenge...
 53,427 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Sierra 2500...
 197,556 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2015 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 99,952 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory