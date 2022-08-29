2016 Dodge Challenger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 4 2 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9048871

9048871 VIN: 2C3CDZBT4GH263826

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 53,427 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

