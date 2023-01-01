Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Challenger

40,575 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat - Navigation

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
40,575KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9827483
  • Stock #: N343151A
  • VIN: 2C3CDZC99GH118879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 40,575 KM

Vehicle Description

For a performance coupe with a measure of practicality, look no further than this retro-modern Dodge Challenger. This 2016 Dodge Challenger is for sale today.

This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to diehards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This low mileage coupe has just 40,575 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 707HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Challenger's trim level is SRT Hellcat. Enter the ultimate muscle car with this ferocious Challenger SRT Hellcat. On top of its incredible performance, it comes with the Hellcat appearance package, Brembo brakes, performance steering, competition suspension, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated, flat-bottom steering wheel, a Uconnect infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, harman/kardon 18-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Navigation
Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2021 RAM 1500 TRX -...
 10,324 KM
$121,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Challenge...
 40,575 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 103,658 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory