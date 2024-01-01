Menu
<p>2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Stow N Go 7 Passenger with fold flat seating. Local and No Accidents, very well equipped SXT with front and rear AC, all of the power options, iPod hookup and more.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1729024424454_06699840889681319 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <p><br></p><p>Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!</p><p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);>All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. </span><br><br>We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! </p><p><br>We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. </p><p><br>What Makes Us Different? <br>All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. <br> <br>Administration Fee of $375<br> <br>Disclaimer: <br>Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. <br> <br>B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre <br>14458 104th Ave. <br>Surrey, BC <br>V3R1L9 <br>DL# 26220</p><p> <br> </p><p>6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1715031292914_8639568369688433 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

183,530 KM

$10,980

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Stow-N-Go, Local, No Accidents, Rear AC, Very Clean!

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Stow-N-Go, Local, No Accidents, Rear AC, Very Clean!

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,530KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG9GR325440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 325440
  • Mileage 183,530 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Stow N Go 7 Passenger with fold flat seating. Local and No Accidents, very well equipped SXT with front and rear AC, all of the power options, iPod hookup and more.


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
6049# Gvwr
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Fixed antenna

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Additional Features

Covered Dashboard Storage
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Interior Concealed Storage
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Removable Floor Console w/Covered Storage

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan