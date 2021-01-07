Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Sliding Doors Power Sunroof Power Liftgate Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Heated Outside Mirrors Mini Overhead Console Halogen Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Rear Seat Audio Controls Video Remote Control 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air & Heat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Window Wiper Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Traction Control System Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Reclining Seats Windows rear window defogger Privacy Glass

Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Rear View Camera WIRELESS HEADPHONES Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Right Power Sliding Door Auxiliary 12v Outlet ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Left Power Sliding Door Front courtesy/map lamps Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Bluetooth Streaming Audio Power Convenience Group I Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Wheels: 17' x 6.5' Painted Aluminum Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 6.5' Touchscreen 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Remote USB Port - Charge Only Radio: 430N 6.5' Touch/CD/HDD/NAV Single DVD Entertainment Group 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Garmin Navigation HDMI Input Jack Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-74742nd-Row Overhead 9' VGA Video Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.