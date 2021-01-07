+ taxes & licensing
1-866-768-6885
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
+ taxes & licensing
FULLY LOADED!! VERY CLEAN!! !! Options include: Navigation, Heated leather seats, Power sunroof, DVD Rear entertainment incl. headsets and remote still in original packaging!, plus much more. This gently used 2016 Grand Caravan is now available to test drive at JimPattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local family friendly vehicle has been fully inspected atJim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrainguarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report withall of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Grand Caravan is alsoavailable at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9