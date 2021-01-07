Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

120,583 KM

Details Description Features

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Crew

Crew

Location

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

120,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6542844
  • Stock #: MU717479A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG9GR248680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,583 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED!! VERY CLEAN!! !! Options include: Navigation, Heated leather seats, Power sunroof, DVD Rear entertainment incl. headsets and remote still in original packaging!, plus much more. This gently used 2016 Grand Caravan is now available to test drive at JimPattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local family friendly vehicle has been fully inspected atJim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrainguarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report withall of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Grand Caravan is alsoavailable at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sliding Doors
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Mini Overhead Console
Halogen Headlamps
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Video Remote Control
2nd Row Overhead DVD Console
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air & Heat
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Front Wheel Drive
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
WIRELESS HEADPHONES
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Right Power Sliding Door
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Left Power Sliding Door
Front courtesy/map lamps
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Power Convenience Group I
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Wheels: 17' x 6.5' Painted Aluminum
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
6.5' Touchscreen
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
Remote USB Port - Charge Only
Radio: 430N 6.5' Touch/CD/HDD/NAV
Single DVD Entertainment Group
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Garmin Navigation
HDMI Input Jack
Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-74742nd-Row Overhead 9' VGA Video Screen

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

