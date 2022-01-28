Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

94,562 KM

Details Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

94,562KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8186679
  • Stock #: H7054
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXGR107054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 94,562 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 94,562 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Accord Sp...
 115,233 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 300 300S
 104,000 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-346-XXXX

(click to show)

604-346-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory