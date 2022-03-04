Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

191,204 KM

Details Description Features

Crew

Crew

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

191,204KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8624474
  • Stock #: AA2271
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG6GR377086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2271
  • Mileage 191,204 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Caravan Crew, 3.6L V6, 6 spd auto, remote entry, front & rear air/htr, cruise control, power group, 8 way pwr drvr seat, stow n' go seating, cd/mp3, fog lamps, traction control, aluminum wheels and more to offer you.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

