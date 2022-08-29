Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

79,150 KM

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T - Bluetooth - Leather Seats

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T - Bluetooth - Leather Seats

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

79,150KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9145396
  • Stock #: 15400A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG8GR353564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,150 KM

Vehicle Description

According to Edmunds, the Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. This 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 79,150 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is R/T. R/T is the top trim of the Dodge Grand Caravan and it shows in every detail. It comes with leather seats which are heated in the first and second rows, a touchscreen radio with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 9 amplified speakers with a subwoofer, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, power dual sliding doors, a power liftgate, overhead bins, a universal garage door opener, remote start, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

