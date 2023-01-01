Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

74,494 KM

2016 Dodge Journey

CVP**Rebuilt ** runs perfect**low kms

CVP**Rebuilt ** runs perfect**low kms

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

74,494KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10550043
  • Stock #: D-16Y3662
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB4GT238029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D-16Y3662
  • Mileage 74,494 KM

Vehicle Description

At Jim Pattison Chrysler, every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a 30 Day power train warranty, detailed CarProof vehicle history report, a comprehensive mechanical inspection, and 14 Day vehicle exchange policy! Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

