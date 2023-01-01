$16,991+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
CVP**Rebuilt ** runs perfect**low kms
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-375-5854
74,494KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10550043
- Stock #: D-16Y3662
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB4GT238029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # D-16Y3662
- Mileage 74,494 KM
Vehicle Description
At Jim Pattison Chrysler, every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a 30 Day power train warranty, detailed CarProof vehicle history report, a comprehensive mechanical inspection, and 14 Day vehicle exchange policy! Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
