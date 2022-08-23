$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
Crossroad - Leather Seats
117,229KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8983882
- Stock #: 17420
- VIN: 3C4PDDGG9GT140459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,229 KM
Vehicle Description
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 117,229 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Journey's trim level is Crossroad. Upgrade to the Crossroad trim if you want a family-friendly crossover with a little attitude. It comes with an aggressive appearance package including black aluminum wheels, liquid graphite interior accents, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8.4-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, steering wheel audio and cruise control, leather seats with sport mesh inserts, a Flip 'n Stow fold-flat front-passenger seat with in-seat storage, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM
