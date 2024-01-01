2016 Fiat 500

Menu
LOCAL CAR!! FULLY LOADED!! Options include: Leather seats, Traction control, Bluetooth, Alloy wheels, and much more. This used 2016 Fiat 500C Abarth is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used 500C Abarth is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

71,880 KM

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

VIN 3C3CFFJH5GT218164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bianco Perla (Pearl White Tri-Coat)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 71,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Fully loaded
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

