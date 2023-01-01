$21,500+ tax & licensing
1-866-768-6885
2016 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
$21,500
- Listing ID: 9553336
- Stock #: PU228340A
- VIN: 2FMPK3J9XGBC18684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,040 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCALCAR!! Options include Alloy Wheels, a Panoramic sunroof, Heated Seats, Cruise control, Rear view camera, Navigation, and much more. This used SUV is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Ford Edge is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.
Vehicle Features
