2016 Ford Edge

129,040 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

SEL

Location

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

129,040KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9553336
  • Stock #: PU228340A
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J9XGBC18684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,040 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCALCAR!! Options include Alloy Wheels, a Panoramic sunroof, Heated Seats, Cruise control, Rear view camera, Navigation, and much more. This used SUV is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Ford Edge is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Anti-Theft
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Satellite Radio
6 Speakers
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/SiriusXM Satellite
Wheels: 18' Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

