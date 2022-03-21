$25,788+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
Titanium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
19,210KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8725928
- Stock #: 15030B
- VIN: 1FMCU9J96GUB01836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,210 KM
Vehicle Description
If you need an escape from mundane compact SUV's, this Ford Escape is your ticket. Attractive styling inside and out and true SUV versatility make it a compelling package. The comfortable interior has plenty of room for passengers and cargo and it's packed with modern, advanced tech. This Escape delivers spirited, athletic performance while returning excellent fuel economy. If you're looking for a practical, efficient vehicle for getting around in style, the Ford Escape is hard to beat.This low mileage SUV has just 19,210 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium. This Escape Titanium is the top of the line and offers all the luxury you could want in a compact SUV. The interior offers premium materials and comes with power, heated, leather front seats, the SYNC3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio with Sony premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, tasteful chrome accents, a foot-activated hands-free power liftgate, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Premium Audio
SiriusXM
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2