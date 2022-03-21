2016 Ford Escape

$25,788 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 2 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8725928

8725928 Stock #: 15030B

15030B VIN: 1FMCU9J96GUB01836

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,210 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Liftgate Additional Features Premium Audio SiriusXM

