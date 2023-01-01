Menu
2016 Ford F-150

175,454 KM

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

XLT - SiriusXM

XLT - SiriusXM

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

175,454KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10355589
  • Stock #: P707761ABC
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG1GFD05286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,454 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Ford F-150 sets the bar for trucks in Canada, boasting industry leading highest tow rating, biggest payload and best fuel economy in its segment. This 2016 Ford F-150 is for sale today.

The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 175,454 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT for 2016 has improved style, appearance and dependability making it one of the best trucks around. It comes standard with features power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry and SiriusXM satellite radio. Steering wheel audio controls, fog lamps, power mirrors and chrome front and rear bumpers also come on this impressive truck giving you everything you could want and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Sync.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Sync
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

