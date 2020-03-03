19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
One of the best selling vehicles in the world, the full-size 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck's subtle style updates, upgraded trim levels, plenty of cab and bed options and a superior engine and handling are all trademarks of the iconic Ford F-150 truck. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Surrey.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 93,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XL. As an entry level model to the F-150 lineup, the XL trim offers interior features like AM/FM Stereo, manual air conditioning and work ready vinyl floors. Mechanically, this model has excellent standard equipment offerings such as a 6 speed automatic transmission, a 3.5L V6 and 4 wheel disc brakes. For its user's safety, this vehicle includes side impact beams,traction control and dual stage front and side airbags. This truck is great value and its built Ford tough!
Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
