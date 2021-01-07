Menu
2016 Ford F-150

13,800 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XL, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KM'S

2016 Ford F-150

XL, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KM'S

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

13,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6604982
  • Stock #: AA2142
  • VIN: 1FTMF1C89GKF22762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA2142
  • Mileage 13,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km, accident free, local, reg cab, RWD, 141" w/base (long box), 3.5L V6, 6 spd auto, traction control, air, passive anti theft.  Great for any purpose.  Please drop by for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

