Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

60,859 KM

Details Description Features

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT - FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT - FX4

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

60,859KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7954517
  • Stock #: H6997
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP3GKF86997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Serving you as a member of our family. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee. 

Dealer #41643

Stock #H4557

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 39,466 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE
 132,631 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 115,944 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-346-XXXX

(click to show)

604-346-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory