2016 Ford F-350

7724128 Stock #: M685131B

M685131B VIN: 1FT8W3BT4GEC64507

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 178,992 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Leather Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets KEYPAD Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 132.5 L Fuel Tank Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs HD 200 Amp Alternator Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Fixed antenna Regular Amplifier Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features Rear View Camera Restricted Driving Mode 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents SYNC. Sirius XM Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

