No matter what the task, the Ford Super Duty works hard and plays hard. This 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 178,992 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim gives this Super Duty some advanced features you might be surprised to find at this price point. You get the SYNC infotainment system with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM satellite radio, power, heated, telescoping trailer-tow mirrors, and integrated trailer brake controller, side steps, a power-sliding rear window, a backup camera, and much more.
