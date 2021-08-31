Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-350

178,992 KM

Details Description Features

$61,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-350

2016 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat Leather/ Navi/ Backup Cam/ Long Box/ Seats 6/ Local

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat Leather/ Navi/ Backup Cam/ Long Box/ Seats 6/ Local

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

Contact Seller

$61,885

+ taxes & licensing

178,992KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7724128
  • Stock #: M685131B
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT4GEC64507

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M685131B
  • Mileage 178,992 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SYNC. Sirius XM, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning !

No matter what the task, the Ford Super Duty works hard and plays hard. This 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today.

The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 178,992 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim gives this Super Duty some advanced features you might be surprised to find at this price point. You get the SYNC infotainment system with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM satellite radio, power, heated, telescoping trailer-tow mirrors, and integrated trailer brake controller, side steps, a power-sliding rear window, a backup camera, and much more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
132.5 L Fuel Tank
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
HD 200 Amp Alternator
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Fixed antenna
Regular Amplifier
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear View Camera
Restricted Driving Mode
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
SYNC. Sirius XM
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

2020 Toyota Sienna X...
 10,156 KM
$54,885 + tax & lic
2019 Tesla Model X L...
 67,971 KM
$125,885 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 115,230 KM
$26,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory