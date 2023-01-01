Menu
2016 Ford Focus

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-542-4970

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

ST, RECARO, 6sp, NAVI, LOADED, 252HP, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED, BCAA MBSHP!

2016 Ford Focus

ST, RECARO, 6sp, NAVI, LOADED, 252HP, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED, BCAA MBSHP!

Location

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9625558
  • Stock #: 25682A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SPECTACULAR CONDITION, NO ACCIDENTS & CRAZY LOW KM'S!!! FULLY INSPECTED, FREE WARRANTY, GREAT FINANCING AND FREE BCAA MEMBERSHIP! 

Welcome to the Automarket, your community Finance Dealership of "YES". We are featuring a nearly new Focus ST. The low mileage reflects the condition of this car, you will be very impressed! This car is Local since 2017, has never had any accidents and has been very well cared for and loved. Loaded with Heated Leather Recaro Seats, Manual 6 speed Transmission, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth telephone, Power Glass Sunroof, Big Wheels and Tires and all of the Power Features you can want.

We have also performed a complete inspection on this car and we know that the brakes are approx 90% new on all 4 corners and the tires are approx 80% New. We have also done an oil change and a complete detaiul for your safety and enjoyment.

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER’S CELL 604-649-0565
 
 We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
 What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
“WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES”
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR  SECURITY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC


This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

