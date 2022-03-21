$CALL+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge
2016 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost - Bluetooth - SYNC
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
87,892KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8942368
- Stock #: N234847A
- VIN: 1FA6P8THXG5276226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 87,892 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while decidedly looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable while retaining responsive driving dynamics. Check out this Mustang and make this pony gallop!This coupe has 87,892 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost. The EcoBoost Mustang has a strong, efficient turbocharged four-cylinder engine under the hood. This is the most fuel efficient engine available in the Mustang. It comes with SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth, a CD player, and an aux jack, Track Apps which provides performance metrics, push-button start, HID headlights with LED signature lighting, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Sync
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2