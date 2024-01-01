$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-150 130" Low Roof
2016 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-150 130" Low Roof
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTYR2CMXGKA30916
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 26190
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Focused on utility and economy, this Ford Transit is a strong contender in the work van market. This 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van is for sale today.
This 2016 Ford Transit offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job.It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Transit Cargo Van's trim level is T-150 130 Low Roof.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
This 2016 Ford Transit offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job.It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Transit Cargo Van's trim level is T-150 130 Low Roof.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 130" Low Roof 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Acura MDX A-Spec - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats 32,560 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 44,056 KM $38,980 + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2016 Ford Transit