Menu
Account
Sign In
Focused on utility and economy, this Ford Transit is a strong contender in the work van market. This 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van is for sale today. <br> <br>This 2016 Ford Transit offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job.Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Transit Cargo Vans trim level is T-150 130 Low Roof. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2016 Ford Transit

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-150 130" Low Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-150 130" Low Roof

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FTYR2CMXGKA30916

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 26190
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Focused on utility and economy, this Ford Transit is a strong contender in the work van market. This 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van is for sale today.

This 2016 Ford Transit offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job.It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Transit Cargo Van's trim level is T-150 130 Low Roof.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 130
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 130" Low Roof 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Acura MDX A-Spec - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Acura MDX A-Spec - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats 32,560 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 44,056 KM $38,980 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Transit