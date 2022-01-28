$CALL+ tax & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2016 Ford Transit
T-250
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
128,882KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8249109
- VIN: 1FTYR1YM0GKA48330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 128,882 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3