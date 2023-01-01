2016 GMC Acadia

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 7 , 7 8 8 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10435401

10435401 Stock #: AA23139

AA23139 VIN: 1GKKVTKD1GJ329665

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 167,788 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Additional Features Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.