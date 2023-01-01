Menu
2016 GMC Acadia

167,788 KM

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

AWD 4DR DENALI

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

167,788KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435401
  • Stock #: AA23139
  • VIN: 1GKKVTKD1GJ329665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Deanli, AWD, 3.6L V6, auto, remote entry, remote start, leather, pwr heated cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, climate control, dual panel moonroof,  navigation, reverse sensing, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, power liftgate, heads up display, 3rd row seating, fog lights, aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy every day. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Cross-Traffic Alert

