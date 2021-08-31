Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

119,150 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

119,150KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7692859
  • Stock #: H2692
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC6GZ412692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H2692
  • Mileage 119,150 KM

Vehicle Description

We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help.

Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience.

Trade-in available & Financing available

Price excludes the $395 service fee. 

 

Dealer #41643

Stock #H2692

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 114,446 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer S...
 96,734 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Terrain SLE
 107,520 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-346-XXXX

(click to show)

604-346-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory