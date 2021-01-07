2016 Hino 195

+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
After 100 years in the business, HINO has got it right with the J05E Series enginesfor Light Duty Trucks.
At 210HP producing 440 lb-ft torque, the HINO 195 cab-over truck delivers not just on performance,
but long term durability and low cost operation as well. Quality, durability and reliability are the foundation of HINO trucks
legendary owner loyalty. And they did not sacrifice economy.
A combination of the J05E engine, optimized SCR, aerodynamics and Aisin's 6 speed automatic transmission
means the HINO COE models deliver on expectations for fuel economy too.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3