2016 Hino 195

267,257 KM

Details Description

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
REEFER

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

267,257KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 267,257 KM

Vehicle Description

After 100 years in the business, HINO has got it right with the J05E Series enginesfor Light Duty Trucks.
At 210HP producing 440 lb-ft torque, the HINO 195 cab-over truck delivers not just on performance,
but long term durability and low cost operation as well. Quality, durability and reliability are the foundation of HINO trucks
legendary owner loyalty. And they did not sacrifice economy.
A combination of the J05E engine, optimized SCR, aerodynamics and Aisin's 6 speed automatic transmission
means the HINO COE models deliver on expectations for fuel economy too. 

  • Length: 16'
  • Width: 8'
  • Height: 7'7" 

