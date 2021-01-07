Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hino 195

267,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2016 Hino 195

2016 Hino 195

CAB OVER

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hino 195

CAB OVER

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller

$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

267,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6604994
  • Stock #: BBML01
  • VIN: 2AYHDM2H8G1000398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 267,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Hino 195 cab over, 5.0L diesel, 6 spd auto, 16' minoru van body, Carrier Supra 600 refrigeration, plug in electric stand by, waltco aluminum rail gate ramp, remote entry, power group, air and more.  Excellent value.  Please drop by for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2018 RAM 3500 Larami...
 76,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE,...
 32,958 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 ST, LO...
 141,057 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory