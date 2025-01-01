$15,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Honda Accord
Touring FINANCING AVAILABLE
2016 Honda Accord
Touring FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,484KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1HGCR2F09GA808777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H8777
- Mileage 194,484 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
2006 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 111,043 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Accord FINANCING AVAILABLE 152,466 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Camry FINANCING AVAILABLE 174,033 KM $6,998 + tax & lic
Email H2H Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2016 Honda Accord