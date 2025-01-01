Menu
2016 Honda Accord

194,484 KM

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Accord

Touring FINANCING AVAILABLE

12263998

2016 Honda Accord

Touring FINANCING AVAILABLE

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,484KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F09GA808777

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H8777
  • Mileage 194,484 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2016 Honda Accord