2016 Honda Civic
LX
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
115,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10351359
- Stock #: 5904A
- VIN: 2HGFC4B51GH400142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rallye Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 115,923 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
rear window defogger
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Cloth seating surfaces
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Safety
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Security
Anti-Theft
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9