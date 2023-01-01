Menu
2016 Honda Civic

115,923 KM

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

115,923KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10351359
  Stock #: 5904A
  VIN: 2HGFC4B51GH400142

  Exterior Colour Rallye Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 115,923 KM

LOCALCAR!! Options include: Crouse control, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth, Back up camera, Heated seats, and much more. This used 2016 Honda Civic is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Civic is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
rear window defogger
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Cloth seating surfaces

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat

Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors

Anti-Theft

Leather Wrap Wheel

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

