This 2016 Honda Civic 4dr CVT is a reliable and stylish sedan thats ready to take you wherever you need to go. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable interior, this Civic is sure to turn heads. Under the hood, the 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and efficient ride, while the CVT transmission provides seamless acceleration.

This pre-owned Civic is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road. From its advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags, to its convenient amenities like heated seats, cruise control, and keyless entry, this vehicle is a great all-around option.

With only 160,138 km on the odometer, this Civic is just getting started. Visit H2H Auto Group today to take it for a test drive and experience the quality and value that this Honda has to offer.

Here are five of the Civics features that are sure to impress:

Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and comfortable on even the coldest days with heated seats.
Back-Up Camera: Peace of mind when backing up, this feature helps you see whats behind you.
Heated Mirrors: Clear vision in any weather with heated side mirrors.
Keyless Entry: Unlock your car without searching for your keys.
Cruise Control: Enjoy a relaxing drive on long stretches of highway with cruise control.

2016 Honda Civic

160,138 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

4dr CVT FINANCING AVAILABLE

2016 Honda Civic

4dr CVT FINANCING AVAILABLE

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,138KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F58GH012842

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H2842
  • Mileage 160,138 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-XXXX

604-593-5191

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2016 Honda Civic