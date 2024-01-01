$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
4dr CVT FINANCING AVAILABLE
2016 Honda Civic
4dr CVT FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H2842
- Mileage 160,138 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Honda Civic 4dr CVT is a reliable and stylish sedan that's ready to take you wherever you need to go. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable interior, this Civic is sure to turn heads. Under the hood, the 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and efficient ride, while the CVT transmission provides seamless acceleration.
This pre-owned Civic is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road. From its advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags, to its convenient amenities like heated seats, cruise control, and keyless entry, this vehicle is a great all-around option.
With only 160,138 km on the odometer, this Civic is just getting started. Visit H2H Auto Group today to take it for a test drive and experience the quality and value that this Honda has to offer.
Here are five of the Civic's features that are sure to impress:
- Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and comfortable on even the coldest days with heated seats.
- Back-Up Camera: Peace of mind when backing up, this feature helps you see what's behind you.
- Heated Mirrors: Clear vision in any weather with heated side mirrors.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car without searching for your keys.
- Cruise Control: Enjoy a relaxing drive on long stretches of highway with cruise control.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
Email H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-593-5191