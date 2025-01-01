Menu
2016 Honda Civic

142,753 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

LX

2016 Honda Civic

LX

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,753KM
VIN 2HGFC2F54GH023725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 023725
  • Mileage 142,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Cornering brake control

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Total speakers: 4
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Vanity mirrors: dual
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Camera system: rear multi-view
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Capless fuel filler system
Wheels: steel
Watts: 160
Door trim: simulated alloy
Wheel covers: full
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 17 mm
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Warnings and reminders: low battery / low fuel level / maintenance due / turn off headlights
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2016 Honda Civic