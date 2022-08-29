Menu
2016 Honda Civic

99,163 KM

Details Description Features

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring Turbo Sedan, Local, No Accidents, Only 99,000 km's

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring Turbo Sedan, Local, No Accidents, Only 99,000 km's

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

99,163KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9276901
  • Stock #: 4686
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F98GH114686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4686
  • Mileage 99,163 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, No Accidents and only 99,100 km's!


New Bodystyle with 4-cylinder turbo engine. Top Touring model Honda Civic includes leather heated power seats, navigation system, Bluetooth, power sunroof, all of the standard power features, keyless-entry, alloy wheels reverse backup camera and more. Loaded! Low Km's, Local and No Accidents!


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

