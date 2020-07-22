Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

65,689 KM

Details Description

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Touring AWD

Touring AWD

Location

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

65,689KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5563182
  • Stock #: U3060
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H91GL808480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,689 KM

Vehicle Description

***New arrival*** One owner local no accidents well maintained. Come check out this fully loaded Honda CRV. Included features are leather heated seats, GPS navigation, push button start, sunroof and much more! Low interest financing available OAC. Call or text our sales team and book your test drive @604-265-9053

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

1-877-213-5474
