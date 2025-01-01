Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Fit

119,699 KM

Details Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Fit

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12173098

2016 Honda Fit

LX

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

Contact Seller

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,699KM
VIN 3HGGK5H56GM106113

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 106113
  • Mileage 119,699 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: mast
Floor material: carpet
Total speakers: 4
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power door locks: auto-locking
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Camera system: rear multi-view
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Wheels: steel
Watts: 160
Door trim: simulated alloy
Wheel covers: full
Rear brake type: drum
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Headlights: auto on/off / halogen
Warnings and reminders: low battery / low fuel level / maintenance due
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

Used 2017 Honda Fit LX for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Honda Fit LX 132,544 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Fit LX for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Honda Fit LX 119,699 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Nissan Sentra SV 148,367 KM $13,888 + tax & lic

Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-401-XXXX

(click to show)

604-401-5454

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Fit