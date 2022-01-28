Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Fit

118,544 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Fit

2016 Honda Fit

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Fit

LX

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,544KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8193786
  • Stock #: H8114
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H57GM108114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,544 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 107,235 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 94,562 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Accord Sp...
 115,233 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-346-XXXX

(click to show)

604-346-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory