$26,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-768-6885
2016 Honda HR-V
2016 Honda HR-V
EX-L NAVI
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
70,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9827024
- Stock #: PU181012A
- VIN: 3CZRU6H7XGM109129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Windows
Sunroof
Safety
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Convenience
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Additional Features
All Equipped
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SiriusXM Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9