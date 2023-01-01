Menu
2016 Honda HR-V

70,575 KM

Details

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

EX-L NAVI

2016 Honda HR-V

EX-L NAVI

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 9827024
  2. 9827024
  3. 9827024
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

70,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9827024
  • Stock #: PU181012A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H7XGM109129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,575 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE!! LOCALCAR!! ONE OWNER!! Options include Keyless entry, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Rearview Camera, Navigation, Cruise control, Dual Climate Control, AWD, Alloy Wheels, and much more. This used AWD SUV is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Honda HR-V is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Transmission: Continuously Variable

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio

Windows

Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Convenience

Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors

Additional Features

All Equipped
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SiriusXM Audio System

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

