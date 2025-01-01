Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Accent

Details Features

$11,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Accent

FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle
12214602

2016 Hyundai Accent

FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,599

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE7GU121144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H1144
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2010 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE 3 MONTH WARRANTY 0 $10,998 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2003 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 169,204 KM $7,998 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class FINANCING AVAILABLE 151,833 KM $9,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,599

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Accent