LOW KM!! ONE OWNER!! LOCAL CAR!! NO ACCIDENT!! Options include: Keyless entry, Power windows, Power locks, Power steering, Bluetooth connectivity, FM/AM Radio, Heated seats, Height adjustable driver seats, Cruise control, A/C and much more. This used Hatchback is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Accent is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977

2016 Hyundai Accent

89,270 KM

Details Description

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO GL

13286702

2016 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO GL

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,270KM
VIN KMHCT5AE8GU289378

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TU430308A
  • Mileage 89,270 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM!! ONE OWNER!! LOCAL CAR!! NO ACCIDENT!! Options include: Keyless entry, Power windows, Power locks, Power steering, Bluetooth connectivity, FM/AM Radio, Heated seats, Height adjustable driver seats, Cruise control, A/C and much more. This used Hatchback is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Accent is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2016 Hyundai Accent