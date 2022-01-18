Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

83,467 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

83,467KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8143261
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE6GU261238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BC 


Heated Seats 


Good on Gas 

Serving you as a member of our family. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee. 

Dealer #41643

Stock #H0669

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

