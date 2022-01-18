$12,998+ tax & licensing
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
H2H Auto Group
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
83,467KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8143261
- VIN: KMHCT5AE6GU261238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,467 KM
Vehicle Description
Local BC
Heated Seats
Good on Gas
Serving you as a member of our family. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee.
Dealer #41643
Stock #H0669
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
