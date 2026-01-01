Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Elantra

155,390 KM

Details Features

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Elantra

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
13518002

2016 Hyundai Elantra

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,390KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AE4GU507350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,390 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2017 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE 64,566 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 FINANCING AVAILABLE 150,690 KM $11,599 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Volkswagen Jetta FINANCING AVAILABLE 100,712 KM $19,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2016 Hyundai Elantra