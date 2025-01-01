Menu
Account
Sign In
Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm Great Bank Financing Options Available - Bad Credit? - No Credit? - First Time Buyer? We Work With Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation. Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car Go to: https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/ 100% APPROVAL with OAC Auto Clearance Center Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount We Buy Cars Cash Stop By Today And See Why Our Dealership Is Always The Peoples Choice

2016 Hyundai Genesis

75,127 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.8

Watch This Vehicle
12434098

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.8

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

Contact Seller

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,127KM
VIN KMHHT6KJXGU136587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 136587
  • Mileage 75,127 KM

Vehicle Description

Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com



Disclosure:

$795 DOC+

$1195 FINANCE FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm



Great Bank Financing Options Available



- Bad Credit?

- No Credit?

- First Time Buyer?



We Work With Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation.



Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car



Go to: https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/



100% APPROVAL with OAC





Auto Clearance Center



Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties

Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount

We Buy Cars Cash



Stop By Today And See Why Our Dealership Is Always The People's Choice

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push-Button Start
Front strut tower bar

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Solar-tinted glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

digital odometer
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Front struts: MacPherson
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Rear shock type: monotube
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Tuned suspension: sport
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Door trim: cloth
Rear seat folding
Alternator: 130 amps
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Watts: 170
Floor mats: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Headlights: auto on/off / halogen
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer
Easy entry: manual driver seat / manual passenger seat
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / height / reclining
Warnings and reminders: low battery / low fuel level / low washer fluid
Rear headrests: 2 / fixed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Nissan Rogue S 94,782 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 48,468 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra SEL for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Hyundai Elantra SEL 74,908 KM $22,888 + tax & lic

Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-401-XXXX

(click to show)

604-401-5454

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Genesis