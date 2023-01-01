$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe 3.8 Premium - Navigation
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
18,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9486567
- Stock #: LC1539A
- VIN: KMHHT6KJ0GU135240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 18,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Simply put, the Genesis Coupe is a car that's engineered to perform with confidence. This 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is for sale today.
The 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe offers incredible performance and head turning good looks. Largely in part to its swooping exterior lines and powerful engine. This rear wheel drive sports coupe is right at home cruising down the boulevard or tearing up the race track and thanks to its high quality materials, this coupe will give you goose bumps every time you drive it! This low mileage coupe has just 18,000 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 348HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Genesis Coupe's trim level is 3.8 Premium. The Premium edition offers high end technology, enhanced style and a long list of upgraded features such as stylish sports aluminum alloy wheels, sport bucket seats with leather seating surfaces, heated front seats, power sunroof, Xenon HID headlights, 7.0 inch high-resolution touch-screen navigation system, 360-watt Infinity audio system with 10 speakers and a Proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, .
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Navigation
