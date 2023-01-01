2016 Hyundai Genesis

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9486567

9486567 Stock #: LC1539A

LC1539A VIN: KMHHT6KJ0GU135240

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Interior Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.