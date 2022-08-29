$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT PREMIUM
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
199,844KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9222949
- VIN: 5XYZUDLBXGG336856
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18220
- Mileage 199,844 KM
Vehicle Description
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 199,844 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2