2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 8 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9222949

9222949 Stock #: 18220

18220 VIN: 5XYZUDLBXGG336856

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18220

Mileage 199,844 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.