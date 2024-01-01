$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Sonata
FINANCING AVAILABLE
2016 Hyundai Sonata
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H5705
- Mileage 112,401 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Hyundai Sonata at H2H Auto Group! This silver beauty boasts a comfortable and spacious interior with leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and heated front seats perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start, as well as a backup camera and blind spot monitor for added safety on the road. The Sonata also features a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, delivering a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.
This well-maintained Sonata has only 112,401km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead. Packed with features like a heated steering wheel, leather seats, a powerful 4-cylinder engine, a backup camera, and blind spot monitoring, this Hyundai Sonata is ready to take you wherever you need to go.
Here are five of the most enticing features this Sonata offers:
- Leather Seats: Elevate your driving experience with luxurious comfort and style.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy warm hands even on the coldest days.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable during your commute.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes on the road.
- Backup Camera: Maneuver with ease and peace of mind, thanks to the clear rearview display.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish sedan from H2H Auto Group. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the Sonata for yourself!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
Email H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-593-5191