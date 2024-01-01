Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Hyundai Sonata at H2H Auto Group! This silver beauty boasts a comfortable and spacious interior with leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and heated front seats perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start, as well as a backup camera and blind spot monitor for added safety on the road. The Sonata also features a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, delivering a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>This well-maintained Sonata has only 112,401km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead. Packed with features like a heated steering wheel, leather seats, a powerful 4-cylinder engine, a backup camera, and blind spot monitoring, this Hyundai Sonata is ready to take you wherever you need to go.</p><p><strong>Here are five of the most enticing features this Sonata offers:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Elevate your driving experience with luxurious comfort and style.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy warm hands even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable during your commute.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes on the road.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera:</strong> Maneuver with ease and peace of mind, thanks to the clear rearview display.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish sedan from H2H Auto Group. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the Sonata for yourself!</p>

Used
112,401KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE24AF8GH345705

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H5705
  • Mileage 112,401 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

