$14,462+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Sonata
GL
2016 Hyundai Sonata
GL
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$14,462
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Silver (Met)
- Interior Colour Cloth - Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA18523
- Mileage 93,330 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Hyundai Sonata GL offers a balance of comfort, technology, and performance. It features a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering 185 horsepower. Interior highlights include heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen display, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility. Safety features include a rearview camera, blind-spot detection, and multiple airbags. The Sonata GL also provides keyless entry, cruise control, and 16-inch alloy wheels. With a spacious cabin and a large trunk, it is well-suited for daily commuting or long trips. The model emphasizes value, fuel efficiency, and a smooth, quiet ride. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916