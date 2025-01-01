Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2016 Hyundai Sonata GL offers a balance of comfort, technology, and performance. It features a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering 185 horsepower. Interior highlights include heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen display, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility. Safety features include a rearview camera, blind-spot detection, and multiple airbags. The Sonata GL also provides keyless entry, cruise control, and 16-inch alloy wheels. With a spacious cabin and a large trunk, it is well-suited for daily commuting or long trips. The model emphasizes value, fuel efficiency, and a smooth, quiet ride. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2016 Hyundai Sonata

93,330 KM

Details Description

$14,462

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Watch This Vehicle
12452008

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12452008
  2. 12452008
  3. 12452008
  4. 12452008
  5. 12452008
  6. 12452008
  7. 12452008
  8. 12452008
  9. 12452008
  10. 12452008
  11. 12452008
  12. 12452008
  13. 12452008
  14. 12452008
  15. 12452008
  16. 12452008
  17. 12452008
  18. 12452008
  19. 12452008
  20. 12452008
  21. 12452008
  22. 12452008
  23. 12452008
Contact Seller

$14,462

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,330KM
VIN 5NPE24AFXGH318523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Silver (Met)
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA18523
  • Mileage 93,330 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Hyundai Sonata GL offers a balance of comfort, technology, and performance. It features a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering 185 horsepower. Interior highlights include heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen display, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility. Safety features include a rearview camera, blind-spot detection, and multiple airbags. The Sonata GL also provides keyless entry, cruise control, and 16-inch alloy wheels. With a spacious cabin and a large trunk, it is well-suited for daily commuting or long trips. The model emphasizes value, fuel efficiency, and a smooth, quiet ride. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 6sp at Tip 4M for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 6sp at Tip 4M 164,382 KM $12,898 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD 21,285 KM $57,978 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 42,347 KM $32,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,462

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2016 Hyundai Sonata