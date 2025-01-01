2016 Hyundai Sonata

Menu
Account
Sign In
ABSOLUTELY PRISTINE CONDITION WITH NO ACCIDENT CLAIMS. LOADED UP SPORT TECH WITH EVERY FEATURE AVAIALBLE. GREAT FINANCING, FULLY INSPECTED AND FREE WARRANTY!<br /><br />Welcome to the Automarket, your community financing Dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectacular condition Sonata Sporttech with NO accident claims. <br /><br />This amazing sport sedan is loaded with Panoramic Sunroof, Heated and Power Sport Seats, Apple/Android Carplay, Bluetooth telephone with streaming Audio, navigation and so much more.<br /><br />Having been fully inspected, we know that the Tires are 65% New in the Front and 70% new in the Rear. The Brakes are 80% New oin all 4 corners and we have tested the battery and the coolant as well as chenaged the oil and fully detailed the vehicle for your enjoyment and peace of mind.<br /><br />2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED<br />WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565<br /><br />We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.<br />What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.<br />WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?<br />ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:<br />ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES<br />IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.<br />EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION<br />EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY<br />EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT<br />EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE<br />DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.<br />36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY<br />A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU<br />RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW<br />MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA<br />MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION<br />COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC<br /><br /> This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987<br />

2016 Hyundai Sonata

150,000 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT TECH, LOADED, LOADED, GREAT FINANCING, INSPECTED W/WARRANTY!

Watch This Vehicle
13101602

2016 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT TECH, LOADED, LOADED, GREAT FINANCING, INSPECTED W/WARRANTY!

Location

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

  1. 13101602
  2. 13101602
  3. 13101602
  4. 13101602
  5. 13101602
  6. 13101602
  7. 13101602
  8. 13101602
  9. 13101602
  10. 13101602
  11. 13101602
  12. 13101602
  13. 13101602
  14. 13101602
  15. 13101602
  16. 13101602
  17. 13101602
  18. 13101602
  19. 13101602
  20. 13101602
  21. 13101602
  22. 13101602
  23. 13101602
  24. 13101602
  25. 13101602
  26. 13101602
  27. 13101602
  28. 13101602
  29. 13101602
  30. 13101602
  31. 13101602
  32. 13101602
  33. 13101602
  34. 13101602
  35. 13101602
  36. 13101602
  37. 13101602
  38. 13101602
  39. 13101602
  40. 13101602
  41. 13101602
  42. 13101602
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE34AF8GH276947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # SUR-28033
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ABSOLUTELY PRISTINE CONDITION WITH NO ACCIDENT CLAIMS. LOADED UP SPORT TECH WITH EVERY FEATURE AVAIALBLE. GREAT FINANCING, FULLY INSPECTED AND FREE WARRANTY!

Welcome to the Automarket, your community financing Dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectacular condition Sonata Sporttech with NO accident claims. 

This amazing sport sedan is loaded with Panoramic Sunroof, Heated and Power Sport Seats, Apple/Android Carplay, Bluetooth telephone with streaming Audio, navigation and so much more.

Having been fully inspected, we know that the Tires are 65% New in the Front and 70% new in the Rear. The Brakes are 80% New oin all 4 corners and we have tested the battery and the coolant as well as chenaged the oil and fully detailed the vehicle for your enjoyment and peace of mind.

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC

This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $999 Documentation fee (negotiable) and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices. LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038 S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SK Automarket

Used 2013 Lexus LS 460 AWD, LUXURY AND TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, FINANCING, INSPECTED AND WARRANTY for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Lexus LS 460 AWD, LUXURY AND TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, FINANCING, INSPECTED AND WARRANTY 184,000 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi RVR IMMACULATE SE WITH GREAT FINANCING, FULLY INSPECTED AND FREE WARRANTY! for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Mitsubishi RVR IMMACULATE SE WITH GREAT FINANCING, FULLY INSPECTED AND FREE WARRANTY! 66,701 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X1 XDRIVE 2.8, IMMACULATE, GREAT FINANCING, INSPECTED W/ FREE WARRANTY! for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 BMW X1 XDRIVE 2.8, IMMACULATE, GREAT FINANCING, INSPECTED W/ FREE WARRANTY! 76,000 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email SK Automarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SK Automarket

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-542-XXXX

(click to show)

604-542-4970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

SK Automarket

604-542-4970

2016 Hyundai Sonata