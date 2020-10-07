Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

193,900 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Basant Motors

604-572-7880

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL

Location

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

604-572-7880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

193,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5942505
  • Stock #: U642
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF4GH267228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U642
  • Mileage 193,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Take advantage of our experienced on-site financing department, currently offering, for a limited time, 2.99% along with $0 down and No Payments for 3 Months! All our vehicles include the remaining balance of their original warranty and our very own 30 Day Dealers Guarantee. Complete Vehicle Inspection Services and full vehicle history by CarProof Vehicle Reports are included! All trades are welcome, whether the vehicle is paid off or not. Visit our website at www.Basantmotors.com for more information. At Basant Motors, we look forward to serving you with all of your automotive needs for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, located at 16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC and speak with one of our representatives today! #9419

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Basant Motors

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

604-572-XXXX

604-572-7880

